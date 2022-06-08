Dems Poised to Make IRS Larger Than Pentagon, State Department, FBI, and Border Patrol Combined --Manchin-backed Inflation Reduction Act would more than double agency's size | 6 Aug 2022 | If Democrats have their way, one of the most detested federal agencies--the Internal Revenue Service--will employ more bureaucrats than the Pentagon, State Department, FBI, and Border Patrol combined. Under the Inflation Reduction Act negotiated by Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.), the agency would receive $80 billion in funding to hire as many as 87,000 additional employees. The increase would more than double the size of the IRS workforce, which currently has 78,661 full-time staffers, according to federal data. The additional IRS funding is integral to the Democrats' reconciliation package.