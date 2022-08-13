Denmark bans COVID vaccines for children | 10 Aug 2022 | The Danish government barred children under 18 years old from taking COVID-19 vaccines because of the low risk they face from the virus. "Therefore, it will no longer be possible for children and young people under the age of 18 to get the 1st jab, and from 1 September 2022 it will no longer be possible to get the 2nd jab," said the Danish government in a June statement. The statement said high-risk children can be vaccinated after being assessed by a doctor. The Danish government said many people have been vaccinated and infected with COVID-19. Immunity in Denmark remains high.