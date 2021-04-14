Denmark becomes first country in Europe to abandon AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine | 14 April 2021 | Denmark has become the first country in Europe to abandon AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine. The decision was taken due to the vaccine's link with very rare cases of blood clots, the country's health agency said. Søren Brostrøm, director of the agency, said despite the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) favouring the use of the AstraZeneca jab, Denmark's vaccine campaign would continue without it.