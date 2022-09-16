Denmark Government Advises People Under 50 Not to Get COVID-19 Boosters | 15 Sept 2022 | Denmark will not offer those under the age of 50 more COVID-19 vaccine boosters, the Danish Health Authority announced this week. "The purpose of vaccination is not to prevent infection with COVID-19, and people aged under 50 are therefore currently not being offered booster vaccination," the agency wrote in a Sept. 13 statement. The Scandinavian country also explicitly dropped any pretense to halt the spread of COVID-19 and announced it will focus on protecting vulnerable individuals, including people with compromised immune systems and the elderly... Instead, the agency has an "aim to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death," the statement said. Denmark was one of the first countries in the world to stop giving COVID-19 vaccines to healthy children.