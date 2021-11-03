Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspend AstraZeneca COVID shots after blood clots, death | 11 March 2021 | Health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday suspended the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated. Austria earlier stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism. Denmark suspended the shots for two weeks after a 60-year-old woman, who was given an AstraZeneca shot from the same batch used in Austria, formed a blood clot and died, Danish health authorities said. Their response was also prompted by reports "of possible serious side effects" from other European countries.