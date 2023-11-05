Denver councilwoman proposes taxing 'white-led businesses' as reparations to support minority enterprises | 6 May 2023 | A Denver city council representative seeking re-election proposed taxing "white-led businesses" and redistributing the wealth to minorities as reparations for the harm of capitalism. "Capitalism was built on stolen land, stolen labor and stolen resources," Denver councilwoman Candi CdeBaca said during a political forum Friday. CdeBaca said there were existing structures "that could be flipped" to compensate for land, labor and resources allegedly lost due to racism. CdeBaca proposed changing an existing business improvement district (BID) in the economically depressed Five Points neighborhood within her district to collect taxes only from white-owned businesses in the city and redistribute the funds to businesses owned by black and brown individuals.