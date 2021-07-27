Breaking: Department of Justice Declares COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Legal --Federal law doesn't prohibit public agencies, private business from requiring vaccines for employees | 27 July 2021 | The Department of Justice concluded in an opinion that federal law doesn't prohibit public agencies and private businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccines under the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization. On July 26, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, California, and New York City said they would require some of their government workers to get the COVID-19 shot or be tested weekly. Veterans Affairs, with the move, became the first federal agency to mandate the vaccine. The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel on July 26 wrote that because access to COVID-19 vaccines is more commonplace, "numerous educational institutions, employers, and other entities across the United States" have said they will require some individuals to be vaccinated against the virus as a condition of employment, participation, benefit, service, or relationship.