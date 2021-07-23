Department of Justice Opts Against Probing Michigan, Pennsylvania Nursing Home COVID-19 Policies | 23 July 2021 | The Department of Justice has chosen not to investigate how the governors [murderers] of Michigan and Pennsylvania ordered nursing homes to accept residents who had tested positive for COVID-19. Steven Rosenbaum, a top Department of Justice (DOJ) official, wrote letters on July 22 to the offices of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, both Democrats, to inform them of the decision. "We have reviewed the information you provided along with additional information available to the Department. Based on that review, we have decided not to open a CRIPA investigation of any public nursing facility within Michigan at this time," Rosenbaum informed Whitmer in the letter, which was obtained by The Epoch Times. CRIPA refers to the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act... The DOJ in August 2020 [under Trump] requested data from the governors of Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey regarding how the governors ordered nursing homes to accept COVID-positive residents despite concerns from a variety of groups and officials about the policies potentially leading to more deaths.