Deporting Fentanyl Dealers Violates Sanctuary City Policies, Says SF Supervisor | 4 March 2023 | San Francisco County Supervisor Shamann Walton told San Franciscans this week the U.S. shouldn't deport illegal immigrant drug dealers for selling fentanyl, the deadly synthetic opioid that was largely responsible for nearly 2,000 drug overdose deaths in the city since 2020. "There's been a drug issue in this country for a very long time. But there's no way we're going to stand by and allow people to say that one race or immigrants are responsible for these fentanyl deaths," Walton said at a rally on the steps of City Hall on Feb. 28. Walton defended the city's sanctuary policies that prohibit city authorities from assisting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in response to a proposal by Supervisor Matt Dorsey to add fentanyl crimes to a list of violent crimes the city uses for cooperating with ICE. Dorsey's proposal aligns with a recent push for a crackdown on fentanyl dealers initiated by District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.