Depression forms, forecast to turn into Hurricane Hermine. South Florida in the cone | 23 Sept 2022 | A tropical depression formed Friday morning in the hot waters of the Caribbean, a system that the National Hurricane Center expects to significantly strengthen and make landfall somewhere in Florida around Wednesday -- potentially as a Category 3 hurricane. Exactly where is the big question and concern, with nearly the entire peninsula potentially at risk... The National Hurricane Center, in an 11 a.m. update, forecast that Tropical Depression No. 9 to strengthen into a tropical storm sometime Friday. If it beats out other brewing systems in the Atlantic, it would be named Hermine.