Derek Chauvin intends to appeal George Floyd murder conviction | 24 Sept 2021 | Derek Chauvin plans to appeal his conviction and sentence for the murder of George Floyd -- arguing the judge abused his discretion in critical points in the case, according to documents filed Thursday. The former Minneapolis police officer said in the court filing that he intends to appeal on 14 grounds. One claim made by Chauvin in the notice to appeal is that Judge Peter Cahill abused his discretion by denying him a request to move the trial out of Hennepin County because of pretrial publicity. Chauvin, 45, also claimed Cahill abused his discretion when he denied requests to postpone the trial or grant a new one -- and when he rejected a request to sequester the jury for the duration of the trial.