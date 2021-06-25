Derek Chauvin sentencing: Ex-Minneapolis cop sentenced to 22.5 years in prison in murder of George Floyd | 25 June 2021 | Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin received a 270-month prison sentence Friday for second-degree unintentional murder in the death of George Floyd last spring. Minnesota District Court Judge Peter Cahill said a 22-page sentencing memorandum would explain his reasoning on the sentence in greater detail... The judge had been expected to hand down a sentence of between 20 and 25 years, the maximum sentence being 40 years and the average for similar crimes at around 12.5 years.