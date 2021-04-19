Derek Chauvin trial: Pig's head left at former home of defense witness --Police discovered blood on the home and a severed pig's head on the front porch | 19 April 2021 | The former California home of a defense witness in the Derek Chauvin murder trial was vandalized with a pig's head and blood smears most likely tied to his testimony from the trial, police said. Last week, Barry Brodd, the retired police officer, said he believed the former Minneapolis officer was justified in his use of force during the George Floyd arrest. The Santa Rosa Police Department issued a statement on Saturday that said it seemed that the "suspects in this vandalism were targeting" Brodd for his testimony.