Insane! Derogatory Stacey Abrams tweet leads to college football coach's dismissal --Chris Malone had been an offensive line coach for two seasons | 07 Jan 2021 | A college football coach was fired Wednesday after an uproar following a derogatory [albeit accurate] tweet about Georgia politician Stacey Abrams. The Tennessee-Chattanooga Mocs fired offensive line coach Chris Malone after he tweeted about Abrams in the midst of the Georgia Senate runoff elections. "Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again!!!" Malone wrote. "Enjoy the buffet Big Girl! You earned it!!! Hope the money was good, still not governor!" The tweet has since been deleted.