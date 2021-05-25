DeSantis asks if Fauci's COVID-19 origin remarks will result in censorship --DeSantis referenced Fauci's remarks at a press conference ahead of his signing of a Florida social media bill | 24 May 2021 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a sarcastic jab at social media platforms on Monday, asking if Dr. Anthony Fauci should be deplatformed after he said earlier this month he was "not convinced" that COVID-19 developed naturally. DeSantis referenced Fauci's remarks at a press conference ahead of his signing of a Florida bill that will penalize social media platforms for suspending the accounts of political candidates. During the event, the Republican governor argued that social media platforms had previously cracked down on accounts who posted claims that the COVID-19 pandemic may have originated at a lab in Wuhan, China.