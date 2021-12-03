DeSantis to Biden: Thought of reinstating COVID-19 restrictions 'insane' | 12 March 2021 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday blasted President Biden's warning that the U.S. could need to reinstate certain coronavirus restrictions if the public does not stay "vigilant" about defeating COVID-19. "To even contemplate doing any type of lockdown, honestly it's insane," DeSantis said during a press conference in Florida, touting the state's efforts to administer vaccines to the elderly and other populations. "That's not gonna happen in the state of Florida," the governor continued, referring to reinstating restrictions. "We're gonna continue doing what works, but under no circumstances would we entertain anything of the sort." Biden warned in a prime-time address Thursday night that some restrictions may have to be revisited if current downward trends change and the virus resurges.