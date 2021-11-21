DeSantis bill signed in Brandon forces companies to slam brakes on COVID vaccine mandates --Florida lawyer representing health care workers called the vaccine guidelines a 'temporary victory' | 21 Nov 2021 | Recent legislation signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is forcing companies to slam the brakes on coronavirus vaccine mandates for employees. "It appears at this point, the hospital is calling their staff back into work," Florida attorney Greg Crosslin told WJHG of Ascension St. Vincent's Hospital calling for their staff to return to work after they were terminated for not getting the vaccine. DeSantis signed multiple bills regarding vaccine mandates on Thursday during Florida's special legislative session. Under one of the bills, private employers must give workers the option of opting out of the vaccine mandate, including medical and religious exemptions.