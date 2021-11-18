DeSantis bill signing interrupted by 'Lets go, Brandon!' chants --DeSantis signed four bills limiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates | 18 Nov 2021 | A crowd supportive of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis chanted "Let's Go, Brandon" as the governor prepared to sign a package of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate bills Thursday in Brandon, Florida. DeSantis signed four bills from the COVID-19 special legislative session into law, which will require private employers to allow vaccine exemptions including, but not limited to health or religious concerns; pregnancy or anticipated future pregnancy; and past recovery from COVID-19. The legislation also prevents schools from requiring students to be vaccinated, strips the surgeon general's ability to mandate vaccines, and takes steps for Florida to exit the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). "Nobody should lose their job due to heavy-handed COVID mandates and we had a responsibility to protect the livelihoods of the people of Florida," DeSantis said. The crowd chanted "Let's go, Brandon" after state Attorney General Ashley Moody celebrated the bill signing being held in her "hometown" of Brandon.