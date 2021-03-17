DeSantis: Civics curriculum proposal will 'expressly exclude' critical race theory | 17 March 2021 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Wednesday unveiled his proposal for a civics education curriculum in the state, emphasizing it will "expressly exclude" critical race theory. "A high-quality education begins with a high-quality curriculum, which is why we're going to be laser-focused on developing the best possible civics instruction standards," DeSantis said at a press conference. "Florida civics curriculum will incorporate foundational concepts with the best materials, and it will expressly exclude unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory and other unsubstantiated theories," he added.