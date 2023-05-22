DeSantis hits Trump over 'Warp Speed' COVID-19 vaccine mandates | 22 May 2023 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a swipe over the weekend at former President Donald Trump, playing off his accelerated push for a COVID-19 vaccine. Addressing the Florida Family Policy Council on Saturday, DeSantis asserted that vaccine mandates were an egregious violation of individual rights. "The way they weaponized these COVID vaxes was a massive incursion into our freedoms," the governor said. "They wanted to deny people the right to put food on their table if they didn't bend the knee and get a COVID shot that they may not have wanted and that many of them did not need." DeSantis then slipped in a jab at his prospective rival for GOP supremacy. "We can never allow 'Warp Speed' to trump informed consent in this country ever again," DeSantis said, referring to Trump's "Operation Warp Speed" vaccine development push.