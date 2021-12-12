DeSantis Proposes $8 Million in Budget to Relocate Illegal Immigrants to Delaware, Martha's Vineyard | 11 Dec 2021 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis set $8 million in his 2022-23 budget to transport illegal immigrants out of The Sunshine State. He proposed the spending in the Freedom First Budget to protect against harms resulting from illegal immigration. The spending may include the transportation of unauthorized aliens located within Florida to other states or the District of Columbia. "In yesterday's budget, I put in $8 million for us to be able to transport people illegally [in the United States] out of the state of Florida," he said during a press conference on Friday. The Republican governor listed Delaware, Joe Biden's hometown state, and Martha's Vineyard, where former President Barack Obama owns a mansion, as potential destinations to relocate the illegal immigrants. "If you sent [illegal immigrants] to Delaware or Martha's Vineyard or some of these places, that border would be secure the next day," he said.