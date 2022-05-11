DeSantis to Rally Crowd: 'Florida Is Where Woke Goes to Die' | 5 Nov 2022 | With just four days until Election Day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a 13-stop "Don't Tread on Florida" tour on Nov. 4, plotting a course from top to bottom, and from side to side across the state. Appearing with his wife, Casey, he aimed to connect with voters one last time before Tuesday. DeSantis appears to lead against his Democratic challenger, former Congressman Charlie Crist, by 11 points, according to a mid-October poll by Florida Atlantic University. The poll suggests DeSantis has an overall approval rating of 53 percent. But he hasn't been counting on that. On Nov. 4, his campaign announced that its well-organized army of volunteers had knocked on the doors of two million homes to reach Florida voters.