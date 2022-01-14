DeSantis says Roberts and Kavanaugh lacked 'backbone' in ruling on vaccine mandate for health care workers | 14 Jan 2022 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knocked Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh for lacking a "backbone" in their decision on the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for certain health care workers. The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the health care worker mandate to go into effect but blocked enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. Justices Roberts and Kavanaugh sided with the liberal justices [and the oligarchy] on the health care worker mandate. DeSantis slammed them both during a guest appearance on the popular conservative podcast "Ruthless" that aired Friday.