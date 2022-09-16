DeSantis Sends Illegal Immigrants on Flights to Martha's Vineyard --Martha's Vineyard--where former President Barack Obama bought a $12 million estate in 2019--is an island south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts. | 16 Sept 2022 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has sent two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, following through on his plan to send illegal aliens to Democrat-controlled areas. Taryn Fenske, the governor's communications director, told media outlets in a statement on Sept. 14 that the flights were part of Florida's "relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations." Fenske pointed out that Florida's Republican-controlled Legislature has handed DeSantis $12 million to transport illegal immigrants out of the state. When the governor made the budget request in December, he named Martha's Vineyard as one of the destinations for sending illegal aliens, as well as Joe Biden's home state of Delaware.