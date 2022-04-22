DeSantis signs bill stripping Disney of self governing status --Disney held the self governing status for more than 50 years | 22 April 2022 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure into law on Friday evening that dissolves Walt Disney World's special governing power in the state after the company announced public opposition to a new parental rights law in the state. At the bill signing ceremony, DeSantis said Disney lied about the content of the state's new "Parental Rights in Education" law, and he viewed the company's vow to fight it as unacceptable. "You're a corporation based in Burbank, California, and you're gonna marshal your economic might to attack the parents of my state. We view that as a provocation, and we’re going to fight back against that," DeSantis said.