DeSantis slams Biden for ignoring 'natural immunity' in vaccine mandates --GOP governor said mandates 'not about science,' but 'government power' and 'control' | 13 Sept 2021 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday slammed President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates as "not following science" on the natural immunity people acquire from already being infected. "These mandates, this is not about science," the Republican governor said during a press conference in Alachua County. "Because if it was about science, you would recognize the infection conferred immunity." "Every single credible study always shows that it [natural immunity] provides good protection," he continued. "So I don't support mandates at all, but if you're doing mandate based off this, if you were really following science, you would acknowledge this natural immunity. And instead they ignore it...It's really about using government power, control to mandate, much more than it is about the underlying medical issues that are involved."