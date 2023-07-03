DeSantis urges Biden to allow Novak Djokovic to compete in Miami Open, wonders if he can enter U.S. via boat | 7 March 2023 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on Joe Biden to allow tennis superstar Novak Djokovic into the United States to play in the upcoming Miami Open even though he's unvaccinated against COVID-19. In a letter obtained by Fox News Digital, DeSantis urged Biden to "put pandemic politics aside and give the American people what they want - let him play." DeSantis wrote that Djokovic's denial to enter the U.S. is "unfair, unscientific and unacceptable." DeSantis wondered whether Djokovic could potentially enter the U.S. by boat. "It is also not clear to me why, even by the terms of your own proclamation, Mr. Djokovic could not legally enter this county via boat," DeSantis wrote, citing a proclamation that barred noncitizens from entering the U.S. via the air. "Please confirm no later than Friday, March 10, 2023, that this method of travel into Florida would be permissible. Furthermore, even as you enacted a Proclamation on air travel that remains in force to this day, your administration pointedly allowed thousands of unvaccinated migrants to enter our country through the southern border," the letter adds.