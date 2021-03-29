DeSantis vows to take executive action against 'vaccine passports' | 29 March 2021 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) vowed to take executive action this week banning "vaccine passports" that businesses and local governments could potentially require to show digital or physical proof of vaccination against COVID-19. The Florida governor said during a Monday press conference that he would take action by "an executive function, emergency function" against vaccine passports and requested the Republican state legislature draft a bill forbidding such passports. "We always said we wanted to provide it for all but mandate it for none," DeSantis said in Tallahassee. ..."It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply participate in normal society," he added.