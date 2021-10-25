DeSantis: We are actively recruiting out-of-state police officers out of job due to vaccine mandates --The Republican governor slammed the 'unconstitutional' mandates | 24 Oct 2021 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argued on Sunday that coronavirus vaccine mandates "will wreak havoc in the economy." The Republican slammed the vaccine mandates during an exclusive interview with "Sunday Morning Futures." "What Biden’s doing is unconstitutional. He does not have the authority to do this," DeSantis told host Maria Bartiromo... "In Florida, not only are we going to want to protect the law enforcement and all the jobs, we're actually actively working to recruit out of state law enforcement because we do have needs in our police and our sheriffs' departments," DeSantis told Bartiromo. "So in the next legislative session, I'm going to hopefully sign legislation that gives a $5,000 bonus to any out of state law enforcement that relocates in Florida," he said.