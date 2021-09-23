DeSantis's new surgeon general opposes vaccine mandates [Excellent!] | 21 Sept 2021 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has introduced the state's new surgeon general, who opposes vaccine and mask mandates amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Joseph Ladapo, who got his doctorate from Harvard Medical School and was a researcher at UCLA, began his role as Florida's top public health official Tuesday. "Like Governor DeSantis, Dr. Ladapo is not against vaccines or masks -- he is against vaccine mandates and forced-masking," Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for the governor, told The Hill in a statement. In a press conference on Tuesday, Ladapo said the state should be focusing on promoting good health practices, saying vaccines are not the only way to stay healthy.