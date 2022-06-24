Desperate Liz Cheney Begs Wyoming Democrats to Switch Parties and Vote for Her in August Primary | 23 June 2022 | Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Necon-WY) is mailing campaign brochures to Wyoming Democrats with instructions on how to switch parties to be able to voter for her in the state’s closed August 16 Republican primary. Cheney is getting crushed in recent polls by her Trump-endorsed opponent Harriet Hageman with Hageman at 56 percent and Cheney at 28 or 26 percent support. Cheney campaign flyers showed up in the mailboxes of Wyoming Democrats starting last week.