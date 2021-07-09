Obviously, it's a pandemic of the vaccinated: Despite 95% vaccination rate, Cornell today has five times more COVID cases than it did this time last year | 4 Sept 2021 | Cornell University has aggressively pushed its students to get vaccinated, a announcing a vaccine mandate for the 2021-22 academic year in April and frequently denying religious and medical exemptions. As a result, 95 percent of the campus population, both students and faculty, is vaccinated. Despite this, Cornell University has more than five times the amount of confirmed positive cases during its first week of this academic year than it did during its first week of the 2020-21 academic year, according to the Cornell COVID dashboard.