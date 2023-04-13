Devastating explosion leaves at least 18,000 cows dead and one person critically injured --Initial reports say more than 18,000 cows died in the Texas explosion | 12 April 2023 | Approximately 18,000 cows were killed, and one person was critically injured, in an explosion at a dairy farm in the Texas Panhandle on Monday. The Castro County Sheriff's Office confirmed with Fox News Digital that the cows were in a holding area before being brought in for milking when the blast occurred at the Southfork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt. Very few cows in the holding area survived, officials told local outlet KFDA. "Your count probably is close to that. There's some that survived, there’s some that are probably injured to the point where they’ll have to be destroyed," Castro County Sherif Sal Rivera told KFDA... The Texas State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. [Yeah, good luck with that. The U.S. government is destroying the food supply to drive us as quickly as possible to neo-feudalism.]