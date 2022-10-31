DHS began meeting monthly with Twitter, Facebook, Wikipedia, and others to coordinate 'content moderation' efforts starting in 2020 | 31 Oct 2022 | The Department of Homeland Security has been working to influence big tech platforms. This became originally evident when the Biden administration launched the ill-fated Disinformation Governance Board early in 2022, but has been a focus of their efforts even beyond that now-defunct unit, and before. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit that revealed via appended meeting minutes that former Microsoft executive Matt Masterson, who was formerly an official with DHS, told a DHS director in February 2022: "Platforms have got to get comfortable with gov't. It's really interesteding how hesitant they remain." This according to The Intercept... DHS would tell social media companies what they wanted off the platforms via "takedown requests," and then the platforms would submit reports to government. They would be "called on to 'process reports and provide timely responses, to include the removal of reported misinformation from the platform where possible.'"