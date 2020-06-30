DHS deploys special federal unit to protect monuments over July 4 weekend amid vandalism fears --'DHS will be forward leaning in preparing to protect federal facilities and property' | 30 June 2020 | The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is deploying a special federal unit across the country for the July 4 weekend in order to protect federal monuments and statues from a possible fresh wave of vandalism... Rapid Deployment Teams (RDTs) from the Protecting American Communities Task Force (PACT), and consisting of law enforcement officers specially trained in areas such as crowd control and riot control, will be dispatched to Portland, Seattle and Washington D.C. Additional RDTs will be dispatched regionally so that they can be flown into any other area within a few hours should unrest spark up in other cities across the U.S. This is on top of Federal Protective Service (FPS) presence being ramped up higher than usual for a weekend in response to the potential challenge.