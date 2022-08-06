DHS to go after 'conspiracy' forums in terror threat bulletin | 8 June 2022 | The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a terror threat bulletin Tuesday warning that online forums harboring domestic violent extremist content and conspiracy theories have encouraged copycat attacks in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Analysts from the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis assess that these online platforms have also "seized on the event to attempt to spread disinformation and incite grievances, including claims it was a government-staged event meant to advance gun control measures." As analysts probe recent tragedies in search of common factors or motives, researchers have uncovered a disturbing trend among gunmen of fatal mass shootings, nationwide.