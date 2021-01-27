DHS Issues New Terror Advisory on 'Domestic Violent Extremists' Who 'Object to Presidential Transition' | 27 Jan 2021 | On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security issued a new "National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin" or NTAS for the United States. Past updated bulletins in more "normal" times typically mention not being aware of a specific or credible threats, or there's often vague warnings of a potential "Iranian threat..." But the newest DHS posting emphasized the "domestic threat" of "ideologically-motivated violent extremists" with objections to "the presidential transition" --a clear reference to the Capitol Hill riot of January 6, as well as to the "predicted" follow-up mass demonstrations and assaults on D.C. which never materialized (resulting in thousands of bored National Guardsmen sauntering around Washington). DHS believes the threat will "persist in the weeks following the successful Presidential Inauguration," the bulletin says.