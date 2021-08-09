DHS Labels Those Questioning COVID Shots 'Domestic Violent Extremists' | 19 Aug 2021 | The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin implying that if Americans question and challenge the COVID shot mandates, they are now considered potential "Domestic Violent Extremists" (DVE). However, the "terrorism alert"...barely mentions al-Qaida [al-CIAduh]. The Secretary of Homeland Security made an alarming announcement creating this as the official position of the United States Government under Joe Biden. The NTAS bulletin states, "These threats include those posed by domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence. Such threats are also exacerbated by impacts of the ongoing global pandemic, including grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions."