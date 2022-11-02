DHS moves to counter truck convoy in US ahead of Super Bowl Sunday amid trucker protests | 11 Feb 2022 | White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had deployed 500 employees and is "surging additional staff" in coordination with California police forces to prevent disruptions at the Super Bowl in response to an international trucking protest. The press secretary's comments came just moments after Joe Biden spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding a two-week trucking protest that has disrupted transportation routes and supply chains between the U.S. and Canada. Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, where truck drivers are advocating for an end to the government's coronavirus vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers, are expected to take off in numerous U.S. cities, including Los Angeles.