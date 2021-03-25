DHS Preparing to Use Private Contractors to 'Scour Public Data and Social Media' to Compile Dissident Citizens for Watch List and No Fly Lists | 25 March 2021 | The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is now getting ready to hire public companies, individual contractors outside government, to scour public data and social media in order to provide information for the new "domestic terror watch lists." From the description it appears DHS is going to pay “big tech” (Google, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, SnapChat, Twitter, etc.), via contracts, to hire and organize internal monitoring teams to assist the government by sending information on citizens they deem "dangerous." ...NBC is reporting on these new developments as the U.S. intelligence apparatus is preparing to go live with the assembly of lists of Americans who "could be" potential threats to the government; and need to be watched.