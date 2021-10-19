DHS Secretary Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19, days after event with Biden | 19 Oct 2021 | Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for COVID-19, DHS confirmed on Tuesday – just days after he attended an event with Joe Biden. A DHS spokesperson told Fox that contract tracing was underway after Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday morning. The diagnosis comes after Mayorkas attended the 40th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol alongside Joe Biden on Saturday. Additionally, images from the event show Mayorkas stood close to Biden and Jill Biden at one point during the outdoor event, without masks.