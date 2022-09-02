DHS Stops Deporting Many Illegal Convicted Felons, Says They're Not 'Priority' | 5 Feb 2022 | U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has cancelled the deportations of a number of convicted felon illegal immigrants because the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) no longer considers them to be "priority" removals. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued new rules in September of 2021 that said ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) would stop deporting illegal immigrants with less severe criminal records, the Daily Mail reported. Under the new rules, an illegal immigrant has to be a national security risk, a recent border jumper, or a risk to public safety before they can be considered for deportation, The Washington Times reported. But the lack of definition for who constitutes a risk to public safety has already begun causing problems.