DHS tracking reports of potential truck convoy in America amid Canada trucker protests --DHS is working to 'assess the threat environment' of a convoy | 9 Feb 2022 | The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is aiming to get ahead of a planned demonstration in America, "tracking reports of a potential convoy" amid several Canadian truck protests against COVID mandates. The agency "is tracking reports of a potential convoy that may be planning to travel to several U.S. cities," a DHS spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Wednesday. A report by Yahoo News said the agency is warning U.S. law enforcement and public safety officials that a trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates, similar to those taking place in Canada, could begin Feb. 13, the same day Super Bowl LVI is played in Los Angeles.