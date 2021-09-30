Dianne Feinstein Unveils Bill to Mandate Coronavirus Vaccine or Testing for Domestic Flights | 30 Sept 2021 | Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on Wednesday proposed legislation which would require proof of a coronavirus vaccination or a negative coronavirus test in order to fly domestically ahead of the holiday season. The bill has won the support of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the American Public Health Association, Feinstein, 88, said. The introduction of Feinstein’s bill comes as some airlines are getting ready to fire unvaccinated employees.