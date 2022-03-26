'Dictatorship of the worst kind': European MPs blast Trudeau for COVID 'rights violation' | 24 March 2022 | It seems Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't welcome by some members of the European Parliament [or by any other civilized human beings]. During a plenary session of parliament Wednesday in Brussels, several MEPs called Trudeau out, accusing him of violating human rights over the handling of the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa last month. In one speech that has gone viral online, MEP Mislav Kolakusic of Croatia criticized Canada's leader, stating, "There are those among us who trample on those fundamental values," a reference to some protesters' controversial encounter with getting trampled by police horses near Parliament Hill. "For many of us are fundamental human rights for which millions of citizens of Europe and the world have laid down their lives," Kolakusic said in front of Trudeau, who had addressed parliament. "To defend our rights and the rights of our children, which we have acquired over the centuries, many of us, including myself, are willing to risk, our freedom and our own lives."