Dictionary changes its definition of 'sexual preference' as Barrett gets called out for using term --Beginning Wednesday, the fifth definition for sexual preference included the word 'offensive' | 14 Oct 2020 | Merriam-Webster dictionary changed its definition of "sexual preference" to include the word "offensive" as Democrats slammed Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett for using the term during Tuesday’s Senate confirmation hearings. Prior to Tuesday, the fifth definition listed for "preference" referred to orientation, as in sexual preference. But as of Wednesday, the fifth definition for preference included the word "offensive" when used to describe sexual orientation... On Tuesday, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) slammed Barrett for saying she would not discriminate on the basis of "sexual preference."