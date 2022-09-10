'Dilbert' creator says 77 newspapers canceled comic strip as it tackles woke culture | 21 Sept 2022 | The creator of Dilbert, Scott Adams, announced Tuesday that his comic has been canceled by nearly 77 newspapers, which he says are owned by one media company. Dilbert follows the titular character as he navigates American office culture. Recently, as "woke" culture has permeated workplaces, it has been addressed in Adams's comics. "All of the wokeness and anything that permeated from ESG [environmental, social, and governance] ...so that stuff made its way into the business world, and then, it became proper content for Dilbert," he told Fox News. Coincidentally, Adams announced on Twitter that his comic is being stripped from 77 newspapers, which is coming as a "substantial" financial blow to the creator.