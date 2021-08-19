Diplomats in Kabul told Blinken about rapid Taliban advance, contradicting Biden claim --US diplomats in Kabul wrote a memo last month warning Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Afghanistan's government could quickly collapse. | 19 Aug 2021 | US diplomats in Kabul wrote a memo last month warning Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Afghanistan's government could quickly collapse -- appearing to contradict Joe Biden's contention that the US government was surprised by the swift Taliban takeover. Nearly two dozen diplomats signed the July 13 memo urging the State Department to start processing vulnerable Afghans for visas to the US and to begin evacuations by Aug. 1, well before they gained momentum. The memo, signed by 23 embassy staffers, was submitted through the State Department's Dissent Channel, a rarely utilized forum through which foreign service officers are able to raise internal concerns about US policy.