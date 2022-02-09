Disgraced Former FBI Official Andrew McCabe Says Joe Biden Didn't Go Far Enough Threatening MAGA Republicans | 1 Sept 2022| Disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Thursday evening said Joe Biden didn't go far enough threatening Trump supporters. Joe Biden on Thursday evening declared war on Trump supporters in a divisive prime time speech on the "battle for the soul of America" from Philadelphia. Joe Biden called 75-plus million Trump supporters "a clear and present danger to our democracy." ...This wasn't enough red meat for the rabid former FBI Deputy Director who got fired for lying to federal investigators. McCabe told a CNN panel that Joe Biden should have talked about what he's going to do to take care of the problem - the problem being the millions of Trump supporters. "People would like to have seen a bit more references to accountability. There really wasn't much talk about what we're doing about those insurrectionists," McCabe said. McCabe, Biden and leftists like them won't be happy until every Trump supporter is locked up or dead.