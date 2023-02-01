Disgusting Infrastructure Bill Installs KILL SWITCHES in All New Vehicles, Turns America Into a Police State | 2 Jan 2023 | The website Motorious reported on Friday that former Georgia Congressman Bob Barr has been sounding the alarm on a terrifying item buried within the Biden-McConnell "infrastructure" legislation, which passed in August 2021. According to Barr, the government will now have the power to shut off your vehicle if they determine you are partaking in any "illegal" activity. "According to an article written by former U.S. Representative Bob Barr, hidden away in the recently passed infrastructure bill, the very one I warned before would negatively impact drivers across the country if it were to pass, is a measure to install vehicle kill switches into every new car, truck, and SUV sold in this country. The regulation likely won't be enforced for five years, so maybe there's time to do something about this."